Test match: Borussia Mönchengladbach with a draw in Wegberg-Beeck – football – sports

The 19-year-old left-back, signed by Hertha BSC, saved the Bundesliga soccer team a 1-1 (0-1) draw at FC Wegberg-Beeck, who have been promoted to the regional league on Saturday. The hosts scored the 1-0 lead through Marc Kleefisch in the 41st minute. The two youngest newcomers, Franck Honorat and Tomas Cvancara, as well as a number of other regular players were still missing from the first division team. Seoane fielded a completely different team in the second period.

