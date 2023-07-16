Home » Kratter jumps to silver – Para World Cup: Debrunner and Schär ensure the next double gold – sport
Catherine Debrunner and Manuela Schär win their next titles at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. Long jumper Elena Kratter takes silver.

Wheelchair athletes Catherine Debrunner and Manuela Schär continued to rain medals for Switzerland at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. Both athletes confidently asserted themselves in their categories in the 400 m race.

Debrunner won in the T53 with a time of 50.16 seconds (championship record) and outclassed the entire competition by two seconds and more. For the 28-year-old it is already the fifth World Cup medal in Paris, the fourth in gold.

Schär with a world championship record in the morning

Schär drove to her fourth World Championship medal in the French capital in the T54, winning for the second time. In a time of 52.22 seconds, she put a difference of 93 hundredths between herself and the runner-up. Schär completed the track lap in the morning in 52.17 seconds and set a new World Championship record.

Kratter jumps to Silver

Elena Kratter won her first medal in Paris. The long jumper (T63) was on the bronze place before the last of six jumps with 4.69 m. But with her final attempt, Kratter jumped to 4.91 m and pushed Vanessa Low down to third place. The Australian was also able to improve again, but with 4.90 m she remained a centimeter behind the Swiss. Gold went to Martina Caironi from Italy (5.18 m).

After 7 days, Switzerland already has 12 World Championship medals. Two thirds of them are made of gold (8), one third of silver (4).

