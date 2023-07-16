Bibras Natho responded to Lola Smiljanić’s calls Sports

The former Partizan player harshly criticized his former teammate, and he answered him.

Former Partizan midfielder Milan Lola Smiljanic He said “Sports journal” that he is worried about the black and whites as he observes what kind of players are coming to Igor Duljaj’s team, and he also publicly criticized the team leader Bibras Nath for his recent statement. The Israeli said that the black and whites have “less than a one percent chance of being champions” and it bothered Smiljanic a lot.

“It hurt me when I read that, one of the biggest stupid things that someone said… So he comments before the season, when the schedule is not even known?! Is Natho saying that because of ‘these’, ‘those’ things. .. I’m not interested! He’s like, let’s say, the main player, although in my opinion he’s not… he shouldn’t be like that. If I were an assistant, the first coach, I would certainly draw his attention, I have the right, I grew up in that club,” he said is Smiljanić about his former teammate.

In response to the statement that many people think that the Israeli is only realistic, Smiljanić added: “I’m not saying, on the one hand, that he’s not, but if I were a Partizan player, I’d perish, and he’s already hinting at it…even though he’ll try, I’m not saying that bad, I would be crazy… That man because of that statement and what he provides – for me he ended up in Partizan!” he said.

Natho then responded to him on Instagram, although he did not publicly mention Smiljanić’s name. “Throughout my career I have ignored the ‘background noise’ and been true to myself. I will continue to do so and remain dedicated as always,” said Natho.

Last month, Lola Smiljanić ended his career wearing the OFK Belgrade jersey, with which he won placement in the First League of Serbia, and then became a coach and is now a member of the professional staff of “romantics”. From Stara Karaburma, he actively follows what is happening in Humska and is anxious for the season that starts at the end of July. “I’m afraid! What kind of players are being brought in, profiles… I don’t see better days, I’m talking from the coach’s point of view. Can someone say: he’s no longer in Partizan and he doesn’t want well… I always want the title and Europe for my Partizan, what I am achieved as a player. I don’t see it now at this moment… Now, I would give a chance to young people!”, added Smiljanić.

On July 24, Partizan will find out the name of the opponent in the 3rd round of qualification for the Conference League, in which they will play from August 10, and before that they will play in the domestic championship at the end of July.

