Shopping: When abroad, Germans prefer to pay with cash

money bills and coins

When abroad, Germans prefer to pay in cash

Status: 15.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

A majority of Germans prefer to pay in cash abroad

What: pa/CHROMORANGE/Michael Bihlmayer

A majority of Germans prefer to pay abroad in cash with notes and coins. Unlike in their own country, where card payments predominate, 53 percent would pay for a purchase of up to 20 euros in cash when traveling abroad, according to a representative survey.

For the majority of Germans traveling abroad in the euro area, cash is the first choice for small purchases. In a survey for the comparison portal Verivox, a good 53 percent of the 1017 respondents answered that they would usually pay for a purchase worth 20 euros at the cash register outside Germany with notes and coins. At home, on the other hand, the majority now uses a card (around 52 percent) even for such smaller amounts, with a good 43 percent preferring cash.

“Until the corona pandemic, coins and notes were still the most popular means of payment domestically,” recalled Oliver Maier, Managing Director of Verivox Finanzvergleich GmbH. The pandemic gave a boost to cashless payment methods such as contactless payment. “But abroad, cash is apparently still the more familiar and preferred means of payment for the majority of people,” concluded Maier, based on the survey results.

also read

According to the survey, older people in particular prefer cash when paying abroad: in the 70+ age group, around 58 percent prefer notes and coins for small purchases, and among 50 to 69 year olds the figure is even a good 60 percent. According to the survey, card payments have replaced cash as the most popular means of payment among 18 to 29-year-olds: In this age group, according to their own statements, only a good 42 percent of the survey participants would typically pay for a 20-euro purchase on a trip in the euro area in cash, more than half (a good 54 percent) would use a card for this.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly via RSS feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

