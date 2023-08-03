Zuckerberg’s meta gives away AI model – and alerts security experts

Companies like OpenAI, but also Microsoft or Google’s parent company Alphabet have restricted access to their AI technology. But one is now breaking with this principle: the Facebook group Meta. The tech company is giving away its latest AI project, the language model called “Llama 2”. Large corporations and start-ups should be able to work and experiment freely with him.

Meta makes it available as so-called open source software – making the billion-dollar code accessible to the whole world. Mark Zuckerberg’s company hopes that others will change and improve its public AI system. However, this could not only turn the business model of the competitors upside down, but also stir up new fears.

