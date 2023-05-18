Can dogs eat fruit? Here’s which one is good for them and which one becomes lethal for them

Our dogs love the sweetness and freshness of fruit. However, not all types of fruit are suitable for them.

Dogs are creatures with whom we share our lives and, often, our meals as well. These animals are often attracted by the delicious variety of fruits that the plant world has to offer. Many of us love give our four-legged friends a taste of fruit what shall we eat. However, it is essential to do it consciously: we must know how to select which fruits can be safe for them.

Fruit, in addition to being a concentrate of vitamins, minerals and fibers, can prove to be one greedy temptation for our furry friends. Many experts believe that a portion of fruit in your dog’s daily diet is very beneficial for his health. However, it is crucial to remember that some varieties can be toxic to dogs, putting their health and well-being at risk.

Recommended fruit and lethal fruit: selecting what we give to our four-legged friend is very important

There are several fruit options that can be considered safe for dogs, as long as they are offered in moderation and in small portions. Let’s find out some more details together.

The fruit we list below is generally considered harmless to our canine friends by experts:

A delicious one mela it can be a healthy treat for your dog. However, it matters remove seeds and core and to cut the pulp into small pieces to facilitate chewing. Banana: This tropical fruit is another safe option to consider. Peel it and cut it into slices or mash it lightly to make it more suitable for your dog to chew. I fresh blueberries, rich in antioxidants, they can be a healthy choice for your four-legged friend. However, offer some only a few at a timeas a tasty snack. The strawberries, with their natural sweetness, they can be a wonderful treat for your dog. Make sure you cut them into small pieces for make them easier to chew. During the warm months, when thirst and heat are particularly demanding for our furry friends, you can offer them a generous slice of watermelon. Remember to remove the seeds and peel, giving it only the pulp as one refreshing and tasty reward.

As for fruit not recommended, experts generally agree on the dangers of:

Uva which can lead to acute kidney failure and other health problems.

which can lead to acute kidney failure and other health problems. Avocado which is very fatty and contains a substance called persine, which is toxic to some dogs.

which is very fatty and contains a substance called persine, which is toxic to some dogs. Dried fruit e citrus fruitswhich can cause stomach irritation.

Before you indulge any type of fruit to your dog, remember that it is essential consider your dog’s unique dietary needs. Some fruit varieties contain natural sugars that could be harmful if consumed in excess or if the dog has a particular health condition, such as diabetes. Also, always be sure to remove seeds, cores, or inedible parts that could pose a potential choking hazard or digestive upset.

If you have any doubts or concerns about your dog’s eating habits, I advise you to consult a veterinarian to get specific recommendations based on your pet’s needs.