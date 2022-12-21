The cystitis it is an inflammation of the bladder which is accompanied by a continuous (and often painful) need to urinate and which mainly affects the female sex. In most cases it is caused by the bacteria that inhabit the last part of the intestine which can be an acute or even chronic given that if this condition is neglected, it then tends to recur and become chronic. Much more rarely, it can instead be caused by taking medicines, by the use of intimate hygiene products or spermicidal gels and by fungal or viral infections.

The risk of cystitis is certainly higher for women in menopause, since the various hormonal changes, the reduction of the sphincter tone of the urethra and the more frequent urine losses greatly increase the vulnerability to bacterial infections that cause the‘inflammation. But what are the symptoms of cystitis? One of the main ones is the need to urinate very frequently even if in small quantities. Urination is often accompanied by an unpleasant burning sensation and the urine is cloudy with a strong, “heavy” odor. Other symptoms are: possible presence of blood in the urine, feeling of pressure located in the pelvic areachills and slight fever.

How important is prevention in this sense? L‘personal hygiene it is fundamental, especially during sexual intercourse, but it is equally important to take care that one’s intestine works well, being the source of the bacteria: therefore, it would be necessary to pay attention to the diet (which should be healthy), the daily and regular evacuation and little stress. For women it is also important to take good care of the genital system and why not, perhaps, also consulting your own gynecologist.

Something not to be underestimated is the good habit of drinking lots of water away from meals, but without exaggerating, of course, and just one liter more than what you would drink for thirst would be enough, divided over the whole day. Attention, because it is even more important, urinary regularly without holding back out of laziness or fear. But let’s go now to the center of the article trying to understand what function chamomile has on this type of condition. All herbal teas based on chamomile and mallow have a soothing effect on bladder inflammation, just like in the case of calendula and heather infusions. It is also advisable to take sodium bicarbonate in order to alkalize the urine.