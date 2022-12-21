Another spectacular video by Sklero Zero, the group from Belluno that has by now accustomed fans to these online publications. This time it’s the turn of a “sklerata” version of What a wonderful world, with many faces of Belluno. Video from Sklero Zero’s youtube profile.

Sklero zero are: Filippo Barbieri (Vocals), Katia Filippin (Vocals), Franz Kakko (Guitar), Pietro Scairato (Guitar), Tommaso De Pra (Bass), Omar Taglietti (Drums), Mirko Barló (Keyboards), Luca Scarton (Sax) and Gabriele Rasaerba (Trombone)

04:34