Sklero Zero, spectacular Christmas wishes in music with the faces of Belluno

Another spectacular video by Sklero Zero, the group from Belluno that has by now accustomed fans to these online publications. This time it’s the turn of a “sklerata” version of What a wonderful world, with many faces of Belluno. Video from Sklero Zero’s youtube profile.

Sklero zero are: Filippo Barbieri (Vocals), Katia Filippin (Vocals), Franz Kakko (Guitar), Pietro Scairato (Guitar), Tommaso De Pra (Bass), Omar Taglietti (Drums), Mirko Barló (Keyboards), Luca Scarton (Sax) and Gabriele Rasaerba (Trombone)

