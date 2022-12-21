Triestina is his favorite team, the one he will cheer for. But Pordenone is the number one favorite for him. Tomorrow’s Teghil derby is also the match for Federico Maracchi, a Giulian midfielder born in 1988, currently playing at Zaule in Eccellenza, but in particular a former player of alabardati and lizards.

In the club of his city for four years (2018-2022) and the youth sector, on the banks of the Noncello for only one season (2014 – 2015) but deeply felt: «The goal against Albinoleffe is one of my most beautiful memories», he says . The Teghil match will be a strange challenge for him, the result of which he will anxiously await. Maracchi, an encounter which, for many reasons, intrigues. «Yes, because Triestina is unexpectedly at the bottom. He’s fresh from the victory with Pergolettese, but a success doesn’t solve the problems. Pordenone stopped because of this series of draws. I thought it had taken off. Now he has to reverse course ».

He must win, as the Halberd must…

«A little fear of losing will prevail, also because it’s the last match before the break. A defeat would greatly affect the morale of both. That’s why I think it’s a strange challenge. I will support Triestina, even if my experience didn’t end as I wanted (he had been banned from the squad, ed). However, I am always very attached to the neroverdi».

With the green lizards relegation to Serie D, but within that competitive year many moments to remember.

«Sure, on all that network at Bottecchia with Albinoleffe. He remained in the hearts of many fans. Then the incredible run-up with Fabio Rossitto, another double ex. He is a myth, a real man. Memorable how he charged us ».

At Triestina another coach to whom he is linked, as well as ex Pordenone: Massimo Pavanel.

«With “Pava” I lived a great season, that of the club’s centenary, in which we came close to Serie B. He can give a lot to the team. But I think he needs something from the market».

Before Trieste, from January to May 2018, his last move to Serie B in Novara. Just with Mr. Di Carlo.

«An unfortunate parenthesis. Immediately the injury, then the relegation. Such a pity”.

Since last summer he has returned to the amateur ranks and started his job in the bank. Are you missing professionals?

“I was fine when I was just playing! Having said that, I like my new life. I’m having fun with Zaule, the level of Excellence is good. I always play midfielder in the three-man midfield, but I don’t fit in like I used to: now I need a few minutes to recover (laughs, ed)».

Who will go up to Serie D? Another former club of yours, Tamai?

“When I played against it, I liked it. He won the winter title and I’m sure he will stay on top. He deserves it. Even Chions is to be feared». Final question: forecast for the derby? «Naturally a draw (smiles, ed). However, Triestina must play a super game, because it is certain that Pordenone has something more».

