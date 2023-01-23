The return to success and another week as leaders: an excellent way to get closer to the big match at Euganeo for Pordenone, who will challenge Padova on Sunday in the fifth day of the second round. It is true that the biancoscudati are no longer in the upper quarters of group A of Serie C, but it is equally true that they have not lost for five games and with the arrival of Vincenzo Torrente on the bench they have become solid in defence. The green lizards, after regaining the three points with Sangiuliano City, want to give continuity of results in Veneto. Feralpisalò follows by one point and, winning with Pergolettese, is back on its feet after the defeat in Piacenza.

Back from a bad draw and a bad match with Virtus Verona, Pordenone with the Milanese freshman gave some answers from the point of view of the game that many expected. In the heart of the match, between the expulsion of Morosini and that of Ingrosso, Domenico Di Carlo’s team took over the operations, pushing on the accelerator and finding the two goals that earned them victory. The numerical superiority facilitated the task, mind you, but the step forward was not obvious given what happened with the Virtus.

The recovery was marked by fear, because the “red” in Ingrosso on his return from the changing rooms showed ghosts, but even in a panic Pordenone didn’t concede much to Sangiuliano.

In Lignano he also counted on winning and demonstrating that the match against Virtus had been an episode: the goals have been centred, so the players and the technical staff head towards the battle of Padua with the right energy, 90′ in which the eleven points of difference between the two teams will cancel each other out. The coat of arms of the biancoscudati is always felt and the Torrente group, in addition to the defensive solidity, boasts some individualities that can make the difference.

Beyond the advantage it could have over Feralpisalò (and possibly over Vicenza), winning at Euganeo could give Pordenone a significant boost towards promotion. The three points obtained in some stadiums, as well as in the presence of certain opponents, have always had a greater specific weight. The green lizards, with the victory in Trieste in 2019, in addition to having brought the lead over the halberds to ten lengths, left Rocco galvanized for having beaten their rivals in their splendid stadium and in front of their fans.

It was an iconic and decisive statement also for the place and the context. The neroverdi are aware of the importance of the challenge they face. And they are determined not to make a mistake.