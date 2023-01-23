Juventus fails to make a price on the stock exchange at the start of the negotiation after the penalty of 15 points in the Serie A championship decided by the FIGC, which sanctioned the black and white club for the capital gains on the sale of some players. The stock marks a theoretical drop of 11.2 percent. But the bianconeri go ahead, distance themselves from the fans who spread hate and threats and choose the new head of the sports area, Francesco Calvo.

«This sentence has taught us that anything can happen, we are not unprepared, we are ready for anything – says the managing director of the bianconeri Maurizio Scanavino -. It’s an unjust sentence and it’s not just us who believe it: I thank all those, including fans of other teams, who have understood the exaggeration of these decisions. Federal justice can behave in a summary and unfair way and this creates concern, today it happened to Juve but it can happen to others. We have to be ready for anything.” The club is ready, as already announced, to take the path of appealing to Coni: «We are not unprepared and we will do better, on this sentence and on all the others that await us. We have a Council of extremely expert people, an extremely capable pool of lawyers and therefore we will carry forward our elements in support of our reasons with great determination”.

Meanwhile, while awaiting the reasons for the sentence of the federal Court of Appeal (they must be published in the next eight days), Juve have one month to present the appeal to the guarantee panel at Coni, which cannot however judge on the merits but possibly point out some shape defect. If it is not accepted then there are – extra sports justice – TAR and the State Council. But there are other issues at stake on which the FIGC prosecutor had already activated: the two open files on the salary maneuver and on the opaque partnerships in Juve’s debt-credit relationships with other other clubs. Both are in an investigation phase: the 60 days for the investigations expire in a week on salaries, but the prosecutor Chinè has the possibility to ask for an extension.