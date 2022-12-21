Urcaine President Volodymir Zelensky is in the United States today for a meeting with President Joe Biden. It’s his first trip abroad since the start of the war against Ukraine, his second time in the White House. «I am on my way to the United States to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and defense capabilities – wrote the Ukrainian president on Twitter, shortly before landing in America. «In particular, we will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the United States with the President of the United States. I will also have a speech to Congress and a series of bilateral meetings.’

As the Ukrainian president flies to the United States to meet with Joe Biden – his second trip to the White House and his first since the start of the war against Russia – Ukrainian forces have repelled new Russian attacks near 25 settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Lugansk regions. The Russian army fired five rockets, carried out 16 airstrikes and more than 60 multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), wounding some civilians in the cities of Kherson, Kostiantynivka and Vovchansk.

Meanwhile, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, met in Beijing with the leader of United Russia – Putin’s party – Dmitri Medvedev: «Medvedev – who is also number two on the Russian Security Council – announced that he had discussed with Xi Jinping of bilateral cooperation with the Russian Federation and international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine», writes the Russian news agency Tass. Medvedev and the Chinese leader have found a broad coincidence of views and Xi has hoped that a “peaceful political solution” to the Ukrainian crisis will arrive.

“The fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself” and US lawmakers “can’t wait to hear its inspiring message of unity, resilience and determination,” says US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her invitation to the Ukrainian president to address a joint meeting of Congress at the US Capitol during his visit to Washington today. In the face of Putin’s horrific atrocities, Ukrainian freedom fighters inspired the world with their iron will and indomitable spirit. His courageous, patriotic, indefatigable leadership has brought together not only his people, but the world to unite at the forefront of the struggle for freedom.”

Updates hour by hour

10.25 – Mattarella: thanks to our diplomats in Kiev

“In expressing my warmest wishes for Christmas and for the New Year to all of you and your families, I would like to extend the Republic’s heartfelt thanks to the personnel of the Farnesina who work in crisis contexts and in particular to those who today lend service in Kiev in conditions of very serious risk and hardship”. This was written by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in his message to the conference of ambassadors to the Farnesina.

10.10 – Zelensky: “I bring to the USA the flag signed by the soldiers at the front”

“The boys gave me this wonderful flag with their signatures to give as a gift.” So Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists accompanying him on the flight to Washington that he will give Joe Biden and the US Congress the flag he received yesterday from a soldier during his visit to Bakhmut. In one video, the soldier is seen saying that the flag is a gift “for our brothers in the United States, we ask you to hand it over to them and thank them”. «Our situation is difficult – added the Ukrainian president – the enemy increases the number of troops, but ours are more courageous. We need stronger weapons. We will convey our gratitude to Congress and the US president for their support, but this is not enough.

09.55 – The Pope thanks the Poles: “Great generosity with refugees”

The Pope once again thanks the Poles for welcoming the Ukrainian refugees. «According to your tradition, – he says in his greetings to the general audience – on Christmas Eve, leave an empty place at the table for an unexpected guest. This year will be occupied by the multitude of refugees from Ukraine, to whom you have opened the doors of your homes with great generosity. May the Son of God, born in Bethlehem, fill each of you with love, your families and those you help. Bring peace to all people of good will.”

09.30 – Kiev: about 100,000 Russian soldiers killed

About 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine began. The general staff of the Ukrainian army provided the balance on its Facebook account, specifying that 99,740 soldiers sent to the front lost their lives in combat, 510 of which in the last 24 hours. The armored tanks destroyed are 3002, together with 1972 artillery systems and 212 anti-aircraft systems. The Ukrainian forces, the bulletin announces, also destroyed 282 planes, 267 helicopters, 1,688 drones, 653 cruise missiles, 16 boats, 4,608 tanks and depots and 178 pieces of “special equipment”.

08.55 – Kiev: “We will receive necessary weapons throughout 2023”

Ukraine will receive the necessary weapons and ammunition for all months of 2023 to fight the Russian invasion. This was stated by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, assuring that he had signed numerous contracts with numerous countries. «The US military industry is already functioning. At the moment, he stressed, “orders have already been placed, and not only in the United States, but also in Germany, France, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania and other countries”.

08.10 – Russians strike Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, 50 kilometers from the Russian-occupied city, with heavy artillery, damaging two five-story buildings and a car, Donetsk Oblast governor Pavlo said. Kyrylenko on Telegram. He brings it back The Kyiv Independent. At least one person was injured in the attack, according to the governor.

04.30 – The US will send military aid and Patriot missiles

The United States will provide $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a package that will include a battery of Patriot missiles and precision-guided bombs for fighter jets. They declared it toAssociated Press US officials on condition of anonymity, as the aid has not yet been officially announced. The Patriot missile system is said to be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system that the West has supplied to Ukraine so far. On December 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry spoke of “unpredictable consequences” if the United States sent Patriot missiles to Ukraine, stating that the move would be a “provocation”. The US State Department had responded by stating that Russia is solely responsible for any provocation in Ukraine.

00.50 – France will supply new weapons in early 2023

France has supplied Ukraine with rocket launchers and air defense systems and will deliver more weapons early next year. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported The Kyiv Independentquoting France 24. Macron said that, among other armaments, France will deliver more Caesar mobile artillery units to Ukraine. «We are also working with the Minister of Defense (Sebastien Lecornu, ndr) to be able to deliver useful weapons and ammunition again in the first quarter (of 2023, ndr), so that Ukrainians are able to defend themselves against bombing,” Macron said. Lecornu declared a The Sunday Journal on Nov. 20 that France provided Ukraine with 18 Caesar howitzers and 550 million euros ($569 million) in military aid, making France Ukraine’s fifth largest contributor.