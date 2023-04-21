Cancer, it’s time to gather friends and celebrate at home: today’s horoscope, Friday 21 April

Today’s Blackbeard horoscope, Friday 20 April

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Ordinary routine Friday, a little sleepy. Strangely, a good handful of verve is missing to give a dynamic imprint to everyday life. A passive attitude gives you a slight dissatisfaction and some inevitable guilt.

Tour. 21/4 – 20/5

The Moon, in harmony with Mars, Mercury and Uranus, promotes your business. Investments in real estate, home and business purchases are favored today. Successful projects and initiatives carried out with determination and optimism. Snuggles.

Twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Some coordinates of your existence are changing which perhaps will cause you uncertainty. A sincere introspection can settle some issues. Conducive climate for a family gathering. You have the peace of mind you need to face delicate confrontations.

Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

If you are looking for a day to gather friends and celebrate at home, it is the right time, made propitious by a homely and at the same time sociable Moon. Welcome any new opportunities with enthusiasm, they could prove to be quite profitable.

Leone. 23/7 – 23/8

On Friday you arrive with your eyes already turned to the weekend, from which, however, you are separated by a pile of paperwork and boring paperwork to be processed. Heartbeat. If you are single, you start rocketing to conquer, if you are in a couple, do not break ranks.

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

Actively take action, so that love and family projects are successful, you can do it. Good news about investing. Ideal period to enhance the professional image and to seize every opportunity for success.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

The need to put finances in order today can make use of good planning, valid intuitions and a lot of concreteness. Take advantage of it! Keep an eye on practical things, so you can make decisions without being charmed by promises.

Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11

A tiring day for the activity, but you have plenty of energy and strength and, not a negligible factor, colleagues willing to lend a hand. Forefront communication. If you curate the exhibit, you may see many of your ideas accepted.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Changing habits a little is enough to have an immediate feeling of energetic “awakening” and to draw on unsuspected resources. A Friday in which you will be able to work at a good pace, take care of business and your partner, who is a little neglected.

Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1

The mood is bright, money and the economy are booming. You are sought after, admired, esteemed… what more could you want from life? Big shot in career! Things speed up, projects are realized. News of any kind.

Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

Inspiring atmosphere! Effortlessly keep any shadows at bay and lightly bypass obstacles, family duties and long faces. Well bulging wallets to be emptied on luxuries, with all due respect to those who would like you to be thrifty.

Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3

News, invitations and surprise meetings are looming on the horizon, communication with the others is fast and an ambitious project takes off. Emotions are not lacking, especially for singles. Flirt, maybe not lasting, but very passionate