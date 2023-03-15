news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 14 – Two people were rescued by doctors for injuries sustained following a road accident that occurred in Salt di Povoletto (Udine), along the former provincial road 104, where, due to causes under investigation by the Carabinieri, a truck and a car collided head-on.



After the alarm, launched with a call for help to the single emergency number Nue112, the operators transferred the call to the regional health emergency operational structure.



Sores nurses sent two ambulances and a helicopter to the scene.



The medical and nursing staff took care of the two people who were injured: a man, transported by ambulance in yellow code to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine with a chest trauma, and a woman transported by ambulance to the same hospital but in serious condition due to a thoracic and cranial trauma and the amputation of a foot.



The firefighters worked on site in synergy with the health personnel. (HANDLE).

