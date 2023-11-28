Carbohydrates in the evening, what a terrible choice: if you eat them like this they make you lose weight and reduce your stress

Carbohydrates in the Evening: They Don’t Make You Fat

It is absolutely not true that carbohydrates in the evening are a terrible choice: they make you lose weight and reduce stress. What emerged carbohydratesyou know, I am essential components of a healthy diet and, together with proteins, fats, and vitamins, they are among the fundamental macronutrients of a balanced and healthy diet. Furthermore, everyone likes eating carbohydrates. Impossible to give up pasta or bread!

However, many think that taking carbohydrates in the evening makes you gain weight and is not recommended for your figure. Too bad it’s about a legend. Precisely, actually things are different.

In fact, it is absolutely not true that foods rich in carbohydrates, if eaten in the evening, make us gain weight or prevent us from sleeping peacefully. There is nothing further from the truth! In fact, it turned out that Carbohydrates even make you lose weight in the evening and help you sleep soundly.

But let’s go in order and see together in more detail what emerged. However, one thing is certain: Carbohydrates for dinner are not bad for your health. Indeed, they are fundamental in a fair and balanced diet. Here’s what emerged.

Carbohydrates in the evening: they don’t make you fat

As just explained, we should not at all avoid eating foods rich in carbohydrates during the evening meal. Indeed, It is not true that carbohydrates in the evening make you gain weight.

In reality, it has emerged that carbohydrates help us make the body function in the best possible way and sleep peacefully.

The positive effects of eating carbohydrates in the evening

First of all, it is good to point out that carbohydrates are valid allies of our health and are above all source of energy. Therefore, it does not matter whether we take them during the day or in the evening, carbohydrates can be eaten at both lunch and dinner.

In particular, if we consume carbohydrates in the evening, we must know that the latter they help the body produce hormones such as melatonin, which regulates sleep. In addition, carbohydrates have a calming, relaxing effect, they also reduce stress and are good for your figure. In short, thanks to carbohydrates we will no longer have problems falling (peacefully) into the arms of Morpheus.

However, we should preferably opt for whole grain foods, which have a rather moderate glycemic index and which contain plenty of fibre. So, they are promoted as an example pasta, wraps or wholemeal bread or wholemeal cereals.

The next time you’re debating whether or not to have a plate of pasta for dinner, remember that carbohydrates are not the enemy – they might just be your best friend.

Share this: Facebook

X

