Avatar 3 will arrive in time for Christmas 2025 – Gamereactor

Director James Cameron Gives Update on Avatar 3 During New Zealand Press Conference

After a recent delay pushed the release of Avatar 3 out of its late 2024 window, fans have been eagerly awaiting further information on the status of the highly anticipated film. Director James Cameron has finally given an update on the production and post-production process during a New Zealand press conference, confirming that the film is still on track to premiere on its current date.

According to Variety, Cameron stated that Avatar 3 is now in “a very busy two years in post-production” and is set to debut before Christmas 2025. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 19, 2025, with Avatar 4 set to be released four years later in 2029, and Avatar 5 following two years after in 2031.

In addition to discussing the release dates of the upcoming films, Cameron also revealed his plans to continue filming in New Zealand, which he intends to use as his permanent film home for any future projects.

With this update, fans of the Avatar franchise can now look forward to returning to the world of Pandora in just two years’ time. Are you eagerly anticipating the release of Avatar 3?

Share this: Facebook

X

