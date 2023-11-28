Home » Avatar 3 will arrive in time for Christmas 2025 – Gamereactor
Technology

Avatar 3 will arrive in time for Christmas 2025 – Gamereactor

by admin
Avatar 3 will arrive in time for Christmas 2025 – Gamereactor

Director James Cameron Gives Update on Avatar 3 During New Zealand Press Conference

After a recent delay pushed the release of Avatar 3 out of its late 2024 window, fans have been eagerly awaiting further information on the status of the highly anticipated film. Director James Cameron has finally given an update on the production and post-production process during a New Zealand press conference, confirming that the film is still on track to premiere on its current date.

According to Variety, Cameron stated that Avatar 3 is now in “a very busy two years in post-production” and is set to debut before Christmas 2025. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 19, 2025, with Avatar 4 set to be released four years later in 2029, and Avatar 5 following two years after in 2031.

In addition to discussing the release dates of the upcoming films, Cameron also revealed his plans to continue filming in New Zealand, which he intends to use as his permanent film home for any future projects.

With this update, fans of the Avatar franchise can now look forward to returning to the world of Pandora in just two years’ time. Are you eagerly anticipating the release of Avatar 3?

See also  [Review]Beyerdynamic SPACE Bluetooth/USB Speaker Beyerdynamic MMX100 Gaming Headphones with Texture + Beautiful Vocals + Meeting and Playing Machines

You may also like

What happens to our body after 7 days...

The effective trick to clean the television screen...

Rumor: More on Virtua Fighter Reboot – Gamereactor

Linksys Router: IT security warning about new bug

EA releases new jewelry collection inspired by The...

CO2 emissions in 2023 reached record high

Elden Ring players believe they have found the...

What changes for our internet browsing now that...

Arrowhead CEO: “Why should you compare” Helldivers II...

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin reaches all-time high

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy