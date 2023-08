In the event of a sudden heart attack, only one in ten people are saved. For another four, the only hope of life is immediate help. The first chances of survival are the defibrillator and cardiac massage, but not mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, which has been abolished pending resuscitators. But if you really don’t know how to do it, it’s better not to ask Siri or Alexa for help: call for help immediately and follow their instructions.

