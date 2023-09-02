Cardiac arrest warning symptoms for women and men

Cardiac arrest is like a bolt from the blue. It happens suddenly, and immediately becomes an emergency. We need to act immediately to try to restore the normal electrical rhythm of the heart, which beats wildly (but without offering the necessary blood to itself and the body) due to ventricular fibrillation. For once, though, let’s rewind the tape and go back. If it is true that it is something unpredictable, now it turns out that some signal of suffering such as to warn the heart actually sends it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

