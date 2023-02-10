Home Health CARDIOLOGIES OPEN 2023, S. ANNA JOINS THE INITIATIVE
CARDIOLOGIES OPEN 2023, S. ANNA JOINS THE INITIATIVE

CARDIOLOGIES OPEN 2023, S. ANNA JOINS THE INITIATIVE

Cardiovascular diseases are still today the first cause of death in Italy and in western countries being responsible for 44% of deaths. For this reason it is essential to reduce cardiovascular risk and increase awareness that most events can be avoided thanks to prevention.

The ANMCO Foundation for your heart of Italian hospital cardiologists, which has been actively engaged in cardiovascular research and prevention for over twenty years, is launching the national initiative for cardiovascular prevention “per il tuo cuore 2023”, which will take place until 19 February.

So the usual appointment of “Cardiologie Aperte” is back, now in its seventeenth edition. In fact, the Foundation will activate the freephone number 800 05 22 33 dedicated to citizens who will be able to call for free and ask questions about problems related to heart disease, to which over 660 ANMCO Cardiologists from the Structures participating in the initiative will answer, including those of the University Hospital of Ferrara, with more than 1500 hours of free cardiology consultation.

The professionals of S. Anna will answer the toll-free number from 12 to 19 February 2023, from 10.00 to 12.00 and from 14.00 to 16.00.

“Knowledge of the risk factors related to incorrect behavior such as smoking, alcohol, sedentary lifestyle, incorrect diet and some clinical conditions such as hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and diabetes is the cornerstone of prevention” , underlines the prof. Gabriele Guardigli (in the photo) – Regional President of ANMCO Emilia-Romagna and Director of the Sant’Anna Cardiology Unitwhich resumes: “communication and information can play a fundamental role in raising awareness among the population starting from school age, with the aim of a correct lifestyle as a shared model. Our Cardiology has always paid great attention to these issues”.

