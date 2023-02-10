The Bright Sight eye project, promoted by the Italian cooperation, was inaugurated yesterday in the capital of South Sudan, Juba. Thanks to this initiative, co-financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics), the first eye ward for children in South Sudan will soon be opened, Aics announced through its social networks

The project is carried out by Cbm Italia Onlus together with the South Sudanese Ministry of Health through the Buluk Eye Center and in collaboration with two other organizations such as Doctors with Africa Cuamm and Cordaid. The Bright sight aims to strengthen the South Sudanese healthcare system, fight neglected tropical diseases and promote eye health. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

