Cardiology: study compares CTO and OMT

EURO-CTO study on complex coronary intervention and drug therapy

In a study, CTO and OMT were compared.

WIN. Cardiology specialists refer to chronic coronary occlusions lasting more than three months as CTO. For treatment, cardiologists carry out so-called percutaneous coronary interventions for CTO recanalization (CTO-PSI). “These are demanding and complex procedures that are associated with a not inconsiderable burden for the patient due to the high amount of contrast media and radiation used during the treatment,” says Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz, chief physician of cardiology at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen. A new study(1) led by a group of European CTO experts is therefore examining the question of whether the high cost of treatment also results in a relevant benefit for patients. The first results are now available.

Study in the field of cardiology focuses on the quality of life of patients

The aim of the so-called EURO-CTO study is to compare CTO-PSI with an optimal drug therapy (OMT) and its respective effect on the state of health and the quality of life of the patients. The authors of the study focused on limitations in physical activity, duration and frequency of angina pectoris, patient satisfaction and their perception of the disease. Initially, 407 patients with a single or multi-vessel coronary disease were included in the study. 137 received an OMT, 259 also a CTO-PCI.

CTO-PCI can improve the health status of patients in cardiology

The author of the study assesses the results positively, although the differences with regard to some sub-areas did not reach significance. Nevertheless, the author of the study concludes that the CTO-PCI improves the health status with regard to the frequency of angina, physical limitations and quality of life. Especially in specialized treatment centers, the periprocedural risk is low and the rate of cardiovascular events after an observation period of one year is comparable to treatment with OMT. However, the author curbs expectations that CTO-PCI can improve the prognosis. The study has a total duration of three years. During this time, further reliable statements on CTO-PCI in comparison to OMT are to be compiled.

(1) Werner, GS.; Martin-Yuste, V. et.al (2018): EUROCTO trial investigators. A randomized multicentre trial to compare revascularization with optimal medical therapy for the treatment of chronic total coronary occlusions. In: Eur Heart J. 2018 Jul 7;39(26), S. 2484-2493.

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

