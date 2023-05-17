Twitter CEO is said to have invited colleagues to cycling workouts

The new CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino. Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Elon Musk announced on Friday that Linda Yaccarino will take on the role of CEO of Twitter. Some of her former employees have spoken out about their leadership styles in interviews with Fortune. A source said she invited favorite employees to intense SoulCycle workouts to keep them loyal.

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is rumored to be Cycling-Workouts have organized with popular employees, Fortune reported on Sunday.

Yaccarino, who served as President of Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships at NBCUniversal, will start at Twitter in six weeks. Seven former employees spoke to Fortune about what it was like to work with her.

An unnamed source told Fortune that Yaccarino can prioritize their employees and invites select employees to intensive SoulCycle spinning sessions.

This source said she also rewarded loyal employees with promotions, sometimes without merit. Business Insider reached out to Yaccarino and Twitter for comment, but received no response.

These former employees painted a picture of a powerhouse “who can both inspire and terrify the people who work for them,” Fortune wrote.

One longtime client — Lou Paskalis, CEO of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory — described Yaccarino as “the most respected person on the revenue side of the advertising industry.”

It is now speculated whether other employees of NBCUniversal Yaccarino to Twitter will follow. Former employee and advertising executive Krishan Bhatia got loud Bloomberg named as one possible person who could make the move.

