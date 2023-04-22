Cardiovascular diseases, with the right choices at the table you protect the heart: here’s what to include in your diet

Cardiovascular diseases are increasingly widespread, however with the right food choices they can be avoided, protecting health right from the table.

The mains is fundamental for health, this is nothing new. Some pathologies are directly connected with what we eat every day and this is why we need to follow a healthy and balanced diet and do moderate physical activity every day. Healthy choices they are not only useful when you need to lose weight but always because the use of risky foods only increases the possibility of developing certain pathologies, even very dangerous ones.

How to prevent cardiovascular disease at the table

So it all starts with table, the choices made in everyday life have direct repercussions at all ages even if they often do not manifest themselves immediately but we realize it when the situation has worsened.

The power supply it’s ours nourishment, to be healthy, the body needs to consume all types of products and above all to receive energy, mineral salts, vitamins, nutrients which not only offer ‘fuel’ for the general functioning of the entire system but which are also a guarantee of good health for the individual organs.

The first rule of thumb is to maintain an ideal body weight so according to your physical constitution. Continuous fluctuations are not healthy and in any case the diet, even for those of normal weight, must always include fruit, vegetables and whole grains, essential foods. You need to have five meals a day: therefore three main meals and two snacks, consume fresh and seasonal foods and above all avoid junk food, fast food and highly processed products, carbonated drinks or alcohol.

Foods for a healthy diet

Fish is fundamental in the diet, in particular salmon e blue fish which help fight the accumulation of fat in the arteries and thus prevent strokes and other cardiovascular diseases. Fruit and vegetables must be in season, preferably fresh, not frozen or already cleaned because they don’t have the same contribution. Yes to the consumption of dairy products but not seasoned and not in excess so maybe once a week. White and red meats can also be eaten but they must be lean. There Red meat it should be eaten once a week and no later.

As for the toppings, however, it is preferable a plant-based product, you can play with spices to give flavor to the dish without weighing it down. Foods fried or cooked in fatty products such as butter are to be avoided, the oil should be used raw and a couple of tablespoons a day, no more. In general, every diet must lower the intake of sugars because in addition to those that we consume every day in the form of real sugar (in coffee, milk, etc.) there are those contained in biscuits, snacks and products that we use every day at the table.

To get an idea of ​​how much packaged products are dangerous to our health and how progressively they lead to accumulate grasso in veins and arteries that does not allow blood to flow properly, it is important to read the labels. Even a product that seems natural and free of substances really contains everything, from salt to sugar, to preservatives to additional products.

The cardiovascular diseases they are dangerous and can arise in adulthood but must be monitored over time. High cholesterol levels or glycemia peaks are an indication of abnormal functioning and therefore of an unbalanced diet and a diet that must be poorer and less fat. By carrying out periodic analyzes and checks and always turning to specialists in the sector, it is possible to maintain one’s state of health by preventing the appearance of these pathologies, without necessarily having to treat them afterwards.