“Minecraft: Legends” officially released worldwide, Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2 light version of the new color debut

Reporter Ke Zongxin/Comprehensive Report

Microsoft Taiwan announced that the Chinese version of the Xbox game “My World: Legends” (Minecraft Legends) will be launched simultaneously in Taiwan and the world starting from April 19, and it will be launched on the Xbox Game Pass game subscription service, allowing all members to enjoy the game free of charge. It can be played through the Xbox Series X|S console or Windows 10/11 PC, and a new color of the wireless controller is also introduced, allowing players to show their personal uniqueness among friends.

“My World: Legend” is a brand new action strategy game launched by the “Minecraft” series, one of the popular Xbox game IPs. It is created by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. Players will play a brave hero and unite The inhabitants of the Overworld stand together against the devastating invasion of the evil Piglin. And “My World: Legend” also continues the classic sandbox style of “My World“. It is necessary to ensure that resources will not be exhausted so as to continue to cooperate with teammates to build defensive or offensive equipment. At the same time, it is necessary to continuously explore the main world to obtain new resources. and treasures.

▲ “Minecraft: Legends” can not only play alone or team up to fight against enemy invasion, but also supports cross-platform PvP battles with up to eight people playing at the same time.

“My World: Legend” provides three main game modes, and also supports cross-platform multiplayer gameplay with up to eight people playing at the same time, allowing players to experience the novelty of fighting in the “My World” scene!

Campaign mode: Players can fight alone or cooperate with up to three friends to save the main world, and share limited resources. Each player has their own allies who can help collect and build.

PvP mode: Players and friends will be divided into two teams for 4v4 confrontation. They need to protect their own bases, and at the same time devise strategies to destroy the opponent’s base. The team that can destroy the opponent’s base first will be the winner. In the PvP battle mode, resources are also shared, so players also need to explore the map to occupy and collect resources.

Lost Legends and Myths: Players can download free monthly challenges to hone their skills in a variety of unique scenarios. This mode also supports multiplayer games, which can be played with up to three friends. The winner will be rewarded with an exclusive outfit for the month.

Minecraft: Legends is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5/4, Steam, Windows 10/11. In addition to playing for free through Xbox Game Pass, players can also purchase the Standard Edition for NT$1,088 (HK$269) and the Deluxe Edition for NT$1,388 (HK$349) in the Xbox Store. The Deluxe Edition includes a hero skin, four mounts, and an additional mount skin. The deluxe version also offers a physical version as an optional collection, priced at NT$1,390 (HK$349).

▲ Official paid members of PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can invite five friends to become new members and play PC Game Pass for free for 14 days.

From now on, full paid members of PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can invite up to 5 friends who have never subscribed to Xbox Game Pass to join the experience and try PC Game Pass service for 14 days for free. By sending invitation codes, members can more easily have fun with their friends, together in Minecraft: Legends, which was on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of release, to fight off the invasion of Brin, or in the battle mode. line war! New members who are invited to play for free must complete the redemption within 30 days, and each new member is limited to one redemption.

▲ Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2 light version launched a new red and blue dual-color game experience.

The “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core” that allows players to further customize their gaming experience will officially launch new red and blue styles, and the recommended price of the product is NT$4,299 Yuan (HK$1,079). The two products will be available for pre-order on April 21 and officially launched on April 28. Regardless of which color the player purchases, Microsoft Taiwan will give away a PC Game Pass three-month serial number (only for consumers who purchase in Taiwan). Players of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Lite Edition can freely choose a variety of joystick types, direction keys, paddles and other accessories according to their preferred game style, and can customize settings, customize button mapping, etc. through the Xbox Accessories app option.