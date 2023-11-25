Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Embraer’s Crisis and the Fate of KOTOR Remake: What’s Next?

The soap opera of Embraer’s crisis and the KOTOR remake’s future appears to have come to a confusing end with the company’s reorganization. The removal of the trailer from YouTube and CEO Lars Wingefors’ absolute silence on the issue have left fans in the dark about the fate of the highly anticipated game.

However, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, there may still be hope for the KOTOR remake. In a recent Twitter post, Schreier mentioned that he cannot confirm whether the game will be released, but at least two people at Saber Interactive, which is responsible for the game’s development along with Aspyr, have confirmed to him that they are still working on it.

Despite this glimmer of hope, it seems unlikely that the game will ever see the light of day unless Embracer has a hidden ace up its sleeve. The uncertainty surrounding the game’s release has left fans wondering what the future holds for KOTOR.

As the saga continues to unfold, fans are left to speculate on the fate of the KOTOR remake. Will it be released, or is it destined to remain nothing more than a tantalizing glimpse of what could have been? Only time will tell.

