cars and scooters involved, 2 dead and 4 injured

Two people are dead and four others are injured. This is the dramatic balance sheet of a car accident which took place today, Friday 5 May, on the Roverino a Ventimiglia (Imperia). According to an initial reconstruction, several vehicles were involved in the collision, at least two cars and a scooter.

The two victims are a 40-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman: apparently they were traveling as passengers in an Opel Astra car. The man was next to the driver and died instantly. The woman was seated behind her with another passenger. Their names have not been disclosed at the moment.

The driver of the vehicle and the other woman were injured, fortunately slightly.

The driver of the other car involved in the collision, a Mercedes “4 Matic”, and a young woman riding a scooter were also injured. The person on the scooter would have sustained a major injury to the lower limb. She would have been thrown violently against the guardrail.

Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene of the accident. The Grifo helicopter had also been alerted for the woman who later died, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do for her: she died shortly after arriving at the Bordighera hospital.

The dynamics of the tragic road accident are still under investigation by the traffic police. According to initial information, tonight’s fatal crash occurred in the same spot where in October 2022, a Chinese citizen, owner of a shopping center in the border city, was killed in a head-on collision between two cars.