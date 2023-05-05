Home » Energy – Brantner urges the FDP to give the green light for industrial electricity prices
Berlin (German news agency) – The parliamentary Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Franziska Brantner (Greens) has called on the FDP to give in in the dispute over an industrial electricity price. “It is our responsibility to help the industry through the difficult phase, and to do it precisely,” said Brantner of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday edition).

After the price brakes have expired, there will remain a gap “that must be bridged with an industrial electricity price so that the industry can manage the transformation well”. Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) presented a concept for cheaper electricity for manufacturing companies on Friday, but FDP boss and Finance Minister Christian Lindner is against the instrument. Brantner rejected the objections: “We want to maintain efficiencies and savings and not create false incentives with the watering can. We will therefore specifically help companies that would otherwise run into difficulties when competing for the latest technologies.” Since the USA and China are investing massively in the state, Germany must also “enter the competition with all our strengths,” demanded the Greens politician. In view of fears that Brussels could not allow state aid for domestic industry, Brantner said: “A targeted transformative industrial electricity price would probably be in line with EU rules.”

