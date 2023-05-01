Cauliflower from the oven with hazelnut dip and salad | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the cauliflower:

Clean the cauliflower well and remove all the leaves. Cut off the stalk to the base of the florets. Peel and finely chop the stalk. The fine slices can later be added to the salad.

Preheat oven to 160 degrees. Place the cauliflower on a baking sheet lined with baking paper. Peel and coarsely chop the garlic. Place the harissa, garlic, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix well with the olive oil. Then pour the marinade over the cauliflower and spread it evenly over the surface using a brush or spoon. Also brush the furrows and gaps with the marinade. Make a little more spice oil if needed.

Cook the cauliflower in the oven for 35-45 minutes, depending on size. If you can easily poke a needle through the cauliflower, it’s done.

Ingredients for hazelnut dip and salad:

Put the hazelnuts on a piece of baking paper. Close the baking paper and press down the nuts with a heavy object (pan, meat mallet) and crush them. Heat a pan and lightly toast the nuts.

Wash, dry and chop herbs. Wash the citrus fruits, grate the zest and squeeze out the juice. Mix half the orange and lemon juice with half the oil, some maple syrup and half the orange and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper. Add the roasted hazelnuts and herbs to the dip and mix well.

For the salad dressing, mix together the remaining orange and lemon juice, the remaining olive oil and the remaining zest from the citrus fruits. Season to taste with maple syrup, salt and pepper. Clean the outside of the romaine lettuce and cut in half.

serving:

Remove the cauliflower from the oven, portion and place on a plate. Spread the hazelnut dip generously on top. Lay 1 half of the lettuce next to each and drizzle with the citrus fruit vinaigrette. If you like, you can also add some hazelnut dip and sliced ​​cauliflower to the salad.

Tipp:

Instead of buying a ready-made oriental spice mixture, you can also make it yourself. Mix together 2 tbsp ground cumin, 4 tbsp paprika powder, 1 tsp ground pepper, 0.5 tsp grated nutmeg and 0.5 tsp chilli powder.

