news-txt”>

The anti-Covid vaccination obligation for doctors and health professions will stop starting tomorrow, November 1st. The obligation to use masks in hospitals and RSAs has been extended. According to what is learned, the new ordinance of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci provides for this. In fact, the previous ordinance which established the mandatory nature of protective devices in health facilities expires today.

“The vaccination obligation expired last June and survived until December for health workers. We have decided to bring the end of the obligation forward to November 1 and this allows us to recover 4 thousand people now stopped in a system under- organic “, said the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the press conference after the Council of Ministers.” We confirm the use of masks – added Meloni – I have read news of all kinds that did not correspond to the truth “.

“The expiry of the Covid vaccination obligation is brought forward to November 1. This is because the epidemiological picture has changed, in particular from the data we can see that the impact on hospitals is limited and there is a decrease in infections and stabilization of hospital employment. the shortage of medical personnel is added: therefore, having these unvaccinated doctors returned to work serves to counteract the shortage and guarantee the right to health “, said the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, at the press conference following the Council of Ministers.

“I thank the doctors who have done their utmost against Covid and this morning I signed the ordinance extending the use of masks in health facilities not only against Covid but also for the approach of the flu season. We never thought of not going to this direction, which is also shared with the prime minister, “said Schillaci.