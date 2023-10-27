Cefusa Achieves Double Certification in Animal Welfare for Pig and Beef Livestock

Cefusa, a livestock company owned by Grupo Fuertes, has recently achieved a significant milestone by attaining a double certification in Animal Welfare for its pig and beef livestock. The company has received the highest qualification for both its B+ Animal Welfare Commitment certification and the Welfair Animal Welfare certification.

The B+ Animal Welfare Commitment certification, managed by the respective Interprofessionals including Interporc and Asici for pigs and Provacuno for cattle, is a notable recognition of Cefusa’s practices in animal welfare. Additionally, the Welfair Animal Welfare certification, approved by IRTA and Neiker, further solidifies the company’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its livestock.

According to sources within the company, these certifications serve as a testament to the “good practices carried out in terms of animal welfare, health, biosafety, animal management, and traceability that Cefusa implements.” With these quality seals, consumers can be assured that Cefusa adheres to ethical and sustainable practices throughout all stages of production.

Cefusa has been at the forefront of promoting animal welfare in the livestock industry. It was the first livestock company to receive the Animal Welfare seal for white-coated pigs as per the Interporc Technical Regulations. Additionally, Cefusa has obtained certifications for animal welfare in Iberian pigs from the interprofessional Asici and in beef from the interprofessional Provacuno.

The requirements for these certifications, although voluntary, undergo a rigorous audit process to ensure the welfare of the animals. This provides consumers with the assurance that the livestock has received the necessary care for their well-being throughout the production process.

Cefusa’s achievement in obtaining these double certifications further establishes its position as a leader in promoting animal welfare in the livestock industry. The company continues to prioritize the ethical treatment of its livestock and the production of high-quality, sustainable products.

Share this: Facebook

X

