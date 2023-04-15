Home Health Cellino, Calciopoli and the nauseating sensation of a difference in judgement
Health

Cellino, Calciopoli and the nauseating sensation of a difference in judgement

by admin

Guido Vaciago Saturday 15 April 2023, 08:40

Yesterday afternoon a splinter of the past fell on the football planet, perhaps not entirely extemporaneously. From the episode of Reportwhich will air on Monday, an explosive passage of an interview with Massimo Cellino was extrapolated, who spoke in the guise of the former president of the Lega Calcio. It was, pro tempore, in the turbulent summer of 2006, when among the side effects of Calciopoli there had been the resignation of the president Adriano Galliani. Vice President Cellino, therefore, managed the Lega awaiting the appointment of Matarrese. “It was a mess” dice Cellino of that period in via Rosellini in Milan, to then continue with a disconcerting revelation. «There were the folders with the financial documents that the teams had to present for registration in the championship. And there was everything in it: false sureties, travel expenses discharged from Irpef, busted documents. In practice almost no one could register for the championship. So we went to the square below, there was an iron bin like that, we threw everything in and burned everything. The next day, when the Guardia di Finanza came to their headquarters, they looked for that folder, but they couldn’t find shit». concludes Cellino laughing.

False guarantees, burned documents: the Calciopoli film

And here we need a pause, a minute of silence, not so much to allow that inopportune laughter to echo, as to reflect on the enormity of what Cellino reported: false or inadequate documents had been presented for registration in the championships, documents which could be evidence of crimes, and were burned to prevent the Guardia di Finanza from gaining possession of them. Burned. Documents that potentially could also decree the bankruptcy of a company (the Torino in 2005 he presented a false guarantee to the League, which instead of being burned started his troubles, so to speak). Burn yourself in a can with trichlorethylene, like in a bad gangster movie.

See also  Cisl alarm: "Quarantine no longer equated to disease: damage and risks"

Continued on page 2

You may also like

Milan and Inter on the field with the...

Twins Luca and Mats are suffering from a...

Can a nap make up for a night...

he is a well-known homeless man in the...

Breading and frying schnitzel: recipes and tips |...

A study sheds light on the link between...

“In the League we burned everything, then Finance…”

“Only sell cannabis in specialty stores” / severely...

Third pole, Calenda and Renzi united in Parliament...

Is drinking wine every day really bad for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy