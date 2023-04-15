Yesterday afternoon a splinter of the past fell on the football planet, perhaps not entirely extemporaneously. From the episode of Reportwhich will air on Monday, an explosive passage of an interview with Massimo Cellino was extrapolated, who spoke in the guise of the former president of the Lega Calcio. It was, pro tempore, in the turbulent summer of 2006, when among the side effects of Calciopoli there had been the resignation of the president Adriano Galliani. Vice President Cellino, therefore, managed the Lega awaiting the appointment of Matarrese. “It was a mess” dice Cellino of that period in via Rosellini in Milan, to then continue with a disconcerting revelation. «There were the folders with the financial documents that the teams had to present for registration in the championship. And there was everything in it: false sureties, travel expenses discharged from Irpef, busted documents. In practice almost no one could register for the championship. So we went to the square below, there was an iron bin like that, we threw everything in and burned everything. The next day, when the Guardia di Finanza came to their headquarters, they looked for that folder, but they couldn’t find shit». concludes Cellino laughing.

False guarantees, burned documents: the Calciopoli film

And here we need a pause, a minute of silence, not so much to allow that inopportune laughter to echo, as to reflect on the enormity of what Cellino reported: false or inadequate documents had been presented for registration in the championships, documents which could be evidence of crimes, and were burned to prevent the Guardia di Finanza from gaining possession of them. Burned. Documents that potentially could also decree the bankruptcy of a company (the Torino in 2005 he presented a false guarantee to the League, which instead of being burned started his troubles, so to speak). Burn yourself in a can with trichlorethylene, like in a bad gangster movie.

