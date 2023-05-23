“Central health to global growth and well-being of the international community”

“We need to strengthen our health services, including by enhancing preparedness and response capacity for health emergencies. It is important to pay particular attention to non-communicable diseases, mental health and digital innovation to improve healthcare by intercepting the needs of everyone in every social area. Today we also confirm here our support for a fairer and more transparent financing system that strengthens the role and commitment of the Member States”.

This was stated by the Minister of Health during his speech at the plenary session of the 76th World Health Assembly, which was held in Geneva on 23 May 2023, underlining “the recognition of the centrality of the WHO in the framework of the international health architecture and the its leading role in global health policies”.

“It is necessary to take further steps forward in terms of equity, transparency, inclusion and participation – he added – and to fulfill the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development so that no one is left behind. Convinced of the centrality of health for global growth and for the prosperity and well-being of the entire international community, the Italian Presidency of the G7 will continue the work of those who preceded us by pursuing the path of synergy and collaboration based on the principle of Health for all”.

As part of the work of the Assembly which began on 21 and will end on 30 May 2023, Minister Schillaci participated in various meetings including one with the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and one with the Minister of Health Ukrainian, Viktor Liashko, promoted by the Polish Permanent Representation to the United Nations in Geneva and dedicated to the health emergency in Ukraine.

