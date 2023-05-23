Nuriho, standing tall towards the sky, launch confirmed on the 24th… “Nothing special”

▲ On the 23rd, the day before the 3rd launch of the Korean launch vehicle Nuri (KSLV-II), the Nuri launch pad is being erected and fixed at the Naro Space Center in Goheung-gun, Jeollanam-do. (Photo courtesy of Korea Aerospace Research Institute)

The Korean launch vehicle Nuri will be launched as scheduled from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, on the 24th.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said on the 23rd, “We held a launch management committee at 9:30 p.m. to check the launch preparation status of the Nuri, such as transport and standing, and as a result, it was confirmed that the launch preparation work was being carried out normally without any unusual issues.” revealed

As it rained that day, the work end time of the Naro Space Center was slightly delayed, but after standing on the launch pad at 9:14 pm, the Nuri was connected to an umbilical for charging power and propellants (fuel, oxidizer), etc., and checked confidentiality. All firing operations have been completed.

The Ministry of Science and ICT announced that it was analyzed that the weather conditions at the Naro Space Center on the 24th, the day of the launch, would also satisfy the weather conditions for the launch. It was observed that the possibility of precipitation on this day was low, the wind was expected to blow below 5 m/s, and the possibility of lightning strikes on the flight trajectory was also observed to be very low.

The Ministry of Science and ICT held a launch management committee on the 24th to decide whether to charge the propellant, and comprehensively reviewed the technical preparations, weather conditions, space environment, and the possibility of collision with space objects, and officially announced the final launch time in the afternoon. are going to do

The scheduled launch time of the Nuri is 6:24 pm on the 24th, and if there are no variables, the launch is expected to proceed as scheduled.