Champions League, here is the 11th of the season: none from Milan, there are only two from Inter… | First page

Champions League, here is the 11th of the season: none from Milan, there are only two from Inter…

Champions League, here is the 11th of the season: none from Milan, there are only two from Inter…

The European season ended with the Manchester City’s victory over Inter in the Champions League final and therefore it is already time to take stock. To do the first is the same Uefa who, on their social networks, published the eleventh of the season. Dominate, as expected, the men of Guardiola while for l’Inter crumbs remain. Despite the final reached and the title close, there are only two Nerazzurri chosen from the best formation of the year. Nothing DrunkNothing Stretchersnubbed too lautaro martinez and the whole eleven of the Milanonly exited in the semifinals. Below are all the candidates chosen for a team which, fielded like this, would certainly be the favorite to win the trophy.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS – The ‘Player of the Year’ is the Spaniard Rodri, match winner of yesterday’s match against Inter. Erling Haaland, another Citizens player, wins the ‘Goal of the Year’ thanks to his acrobatic wonder against Dortmund. The recognition of ‘Young Player of the Year’, on the other hand, goes to the Napoli ace Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

