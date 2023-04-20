Champions League, it’s already hunting for the ticket for the derbies

The search for information on coupons was immediately unleashed on the web: both fans can register to receive a notification as soon as the details are published

The adrenaline for the derbies in the Champions League Between Inter e Milan. At the time of the triple whistle from Del Cerro Grande, who made official the the nerazzurri’s turn to gothe hunt for information about the tickets for the double European appointment of 10 and 16 May: fans have flocked to the web in search of indications to understand how to grab the coupons first, but the truth is that it will still take a little patience. At the moment there is no official date on the date of the sale.

Both sides of Milan have been waiting for nights like these for several years and it is obvious that the requests will far exceed the places available: in 2003, at the time of the first derby in the semifinal, it was estimated that around 200,000 fans per game they tried to buy a ticket, compared to a maximum capacity of San Siro equal to less than half. It is difficult to think that the figures, this time, are very different, bearing in mind that this season the official maximum capacity of the facility is 75.817 seats.

MILAN-INTER

The first to play at home, and therefore to make tickets available, will be the Rossoneri. It will naturally start from the subscribers and the company has made available an early warning service at the address help.acmilan.com: by clicking on “send a notification” you will receive an email when the date and time of the release of the coupons. Already in the first two hours in which the service was active, over 10,000 registration requests arrived.

INTER-MILAN

The Nerazzurri have also made available a service on their website that will notify members when the tickets are on sale. Also in this case, advance sales for Serie A season-ticket holders will begin, followed by those dedicated to Inter Club members and Siamo Noi card holders (subscribed by 18 April). Subsequently, the free sale phase will begin.