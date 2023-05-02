Change of staff at the BKK Landesverband Bayern – Dr. Ralf Langejürgen takes over prematurely …

BKK regional association Bavaria

Two months earlier than originally planned, Dr. Ralf Langejürgen took over as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the BKK Landesverband Bayern with effect from May 1, 2023. The Board of Directors, the self-governing body of the BKK Landesverband Bayern, had decided on the early appointment in April.

dr Mark Reinisch and Jörg Schlagbauer, alternate chairmen of the board of directors: “We are pleased that Dr. Langejürgen can already take over the management of the BKK Landesverband Bayern. We are convinced that he, as an experienced personality, will lead the association competently and successfully and wish him a good start! At the same time, we would like to thank Dr. Daniel Sutor, who recently successfully managed the association on an acting basis.”

Ralf Langejürgen is well known in statutory health insurance. Most recently, the political scientist and graduate economist headed the Bavarian State Representation of the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds. Ralf Langejürgen began his professional career in 1993 in the trades and in wholesale and foreign trade. After various managerial and managerial positions, he switched to the healthcare sector in 2008.

