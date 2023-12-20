Chapped heels: here are the most effective natural remedies to try

Article updated on 17 December 2023

One of the most common problems among people, especially after the summer period, is cracked heels, this is because the feet are more exposed with sandals and open shoes and therefore much more affected by the heat and the sun. What should be done in these cases? First of all, pedicure is one of the treatments that absolutely cannot be given up, but to prevent and soothe this problem of cracked heels, you can rely on some super effective natural remedies. Maybe you have never worried so much about taking care of your feet, perhaps with a scrub or applying a moisturizing cream, don’t worry, here’s how to fix it.

The first advice we would like to give you to prevent cracked heels is to do a scrub at least once a week and always apply a moisturizing cream. If obviously your heels are already chapped then you can try to intervene twice a week with a pedicure followed by a scrub, application of a compress or moisturizing cream. But let’s get to the heart of the problem and understand together what some effective natural remedies are for cracked heels.

Lavender and bicarbonate foot bath

As a first effective remedy we have a nice warm foot bath with lavender and bicarbonate which mainly helps to soften the skin of the heels and obtain a very pleasant relaxing effect. You need to fill a basin with hot water and then pour two/three tablespoons of bicarbonate and four drops of lavender oil inside. The duration of the foot bath is approximately 15-20 minutes, after which you can proceed with the scrub.

Natural remedies for cracked heels – Photo by RDNE Stock project/ Pexels.com

Pumice stone

As a second remedy we have the pumice stone to be used only after you have softened the skin of your heels thanks to the hot foot bath. This pumice stone is actually a really useful tool for smoothing your heels and removing all the dead cells. How to use it? Just rub it on your feet with circular movements and very gently. After this treatment you can proceed with the application of the moisturizing cream.

Heel scrub

If you don’t have pumice stone available, then don’t worry because you can try to make it a homemade foot scrub. We have already said that scrubbing your heels once a week and then applying moisturizing cream immediately afterwards is very important, especially to prevent the problem of cracked heels. How to do? Simply mix some sugar or salt with an oil of your choice until you have obtained a homogeneous mixture. In this case we recommend sweet almond oil or the classic extra virgin olive oil.

Heel scrub – Photo by Arina Krasnikova/ Pexels.com

Two super effective exfoliants

To prevent and soothe cracked heels you can also do it with two super effective exfoliants. The first is the one with sodium bicarbonate, it is much more delicate than a classic scrub made with coarse salt, in fact, it helps to soften the heels and remove dead cells. You need to mix two tablespoons of baking soda and two tablespoons of warm water. Massage your heels for a while with circular movements and rinse. Finally, you can apply a moisturizing cream or a few drops of almond or sesame oil.

To prepare a second but still simple foot exfoliant you will need rice flour, extra virgin olive oil, sweet almond oil or sesame oil. Mix two tablespoons of each ingredient, blending well to obtain a mixture that is easy to apply and finally, massage on the heels with your fingers or with the help of a sponge.

Remedy with oil and lemon

As a final remedy to prevent the problem of post-summer cracked heels you can use two natural ingredients: oil and lemon. Mix two tablespoons of both in a glass and gradually add baking soda or rice flour. Mix again until you obtain a creamy mixture. Then, massage on your heels as you would with a scrub. This remedy is also very effective in case of corns and calluses.

