3D printing, sustainability and 10 years of CyberLab [Teil 2]

The year 2023 was full of highlights – and the Techtag editorial team looks back with you on twelve exciting months in which a lot has happened in the areas of digitalization, artificial intelligence and startups. We continue with the months of April, May and June.

April: 3D printing, home office and the digital patient file

Rapid progress has been made in 3D printing in recent years. Whether it’s a house, car or cheesecake – everything can now be “printed”. And that is just the beginning. We looked at how additive manufacturing is even revolutionizing space travel.

Germany is not exactly playing a pioneering role when it comes to digitalization. This is particularly evident in the electronic patient record (ePA), which has existed since January 1, 2021, but is used by less than one percent of insured people. On the one hand, this is due to medical practices and hospitals finding it difficult to implement the requirements of the ePA. On the other hand, many patients don’t even know that the ePA exists. That should change.

During the Corona pandemic, almost all companies – out of necessity – addressed the issue of home office. Many took the opportunity to present themselves as progressive. But as soon as the pandemic is over, many are forcing their employees back to the office. A fatal mistake.

May: Innovations, sustainability and employee turnover

Humanity is also finding it difficult to reduce its CO2 footprint. But that could soon change, as digital technologies in particular can make a valuable contribution to climate protection. Numerous companies are already reducing their CO2 emissions by using digital technologies and applications. And what is even more important: For the vast majority of companies, climate-friendly technologies are now a clear competitive factor. We took a closer look.

Let’s go back to the topic of employees: In times of a shortage of skilled workers, the topics of employee recruitment and employee retention are of fundamental importance for companies. Employee turnover is a problem that many organizations struggle with. Especially in times of staff shortages, skilled workers have numerous options to choose from, as there are more vacancies than qualified applicants. What can companies do?

The Metaverse has caused quite a stir in recent years and has captured the imagination of technology enthusiasts and companies alike. Corporations like Meta, Google and Microsoft have invested billions in developing the Metaverse, and it seemed like there was a bright future ahead where the real and digital worlds would merge. But suddenly the question arises more and more often: Is the Metaverse dead again?

June: Balcony power plants, 10 years of CyberLab and ChatBots

The topic of environmental protection is extremely important in the social debate – and as a tenant you can now actively help shape the energy transition: with a balcony power plant. But what do you have to consider if you want to generate your own green electricity directly on your balcony or terrace? We have put together the most important questions and answers.

Let’s come to a birthday: Over the past ten years, CyberLab Karlsruhe has played an outstanding role in strengthening and developing the local startup scene as well as throughout Baden-Württemberg. As a central institution in the innovation landscape, the CyberLab has not only supported startups, but also promoted the entrepreneurial spirit and thus had a lasting positive influence on the entire region. What started as a small initiative with a handful of highly motivated people has become a powerhouse for innovative ideas. We congratulated.

At the end of the second quarter, we took another look at the topic of artificial intelligence. AI is a term that is more ubiquitous today than ever before. It permeates almost all aspects of our lives – from our interaction with digital assistants and chatbots, to smartphones, to the automation of complex industrial processes. But AI also unlocks enormous potential in the creative world – for example in areas such as image editing, video editing, drawing or the composition of music pieces.

