Charles III, the coronation of the new king of England live – breaking latest news

• On Saturday 6 May Charles III will be crowned the new King of England in Westminster Abbey: he is the successor of Queen Elizabeth II (his mother), who died on 8 September 2022. • The king, who will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort (but who according to one historian will only be "queen"), will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.

After months of waiting, the day of the coronation of Charles III has arrived. The new ruler of England will be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, together with Queen Camilla.

The celebrations will begin with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Along the way there are some observation areas, which will open at 6 in the morning. It starts at Buckingham Palace and continues along The Mall to Trafalgar Square, then along Whitehall and Parliament Street before turning into Parliament Square and the Broad Sanctuary to reach Westminster Abbey.

The arrival of the procession at the abbey is scheduled for approximately 11.00 am. Charles III will likely wear military uniform instead of the more traditional silk breeches and stockings worn by his predecessors, such as his grandfather George VI.

The ceremony is expected to start shortly after 11 and will be set to music chosen by the King, with 12 newly commissioned pieces, including one by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Greek Orthodox music in memory of his beloved father, Prince Philip. Also among the pages at the ceremony will be the King’s nephew Prince George, along with Camilla’s grandchildren Lola, Eliza, Gus, Louis and Freddy. The service, which will take place in several phases, is expected to last just under two hours.