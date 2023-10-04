Home » /// – CHIANINA BEEF HAMBURGHER
Health

/// – CHIANINA BEEF HAMBURGHER

by admin

Brand name: ///

Name: CHIANINA BEEF HAMBURGHER

Reason for reporting: Recall due to microbiological risk

Publication date: October 4, 2023

Documentation

Recall model /// – CHIANINA BEEF HAMBURGHER

04-10-2023 – PDF

(299.2 Kb)

