Child who died after heart surgery: the parents’ complaint is triggered: “Operated too late”

A three-month-old baby died at the Monaldi hospital in Naples after heart surgery. The magistrates of the Naples prosecutor’s office have opened a file with the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter. The death dates back to the night between 27 and 28 April.

Claudio, the newborn who died at three and a half months

The baby’s name was Claudio, he was born on January 10 and was three and a half months old. He was born with a heart murmur, doctors realized he needed immediate care.

A few days after the birth, the parents went to the Monaldi hospital in Naples, where the specialists in the neonatal cardiology department confirmed the first negative diagnosis and the need for surgical intervention.

But the operation was not done immediately, as for Monaldi at the beginning of the year neither the operating room nor resuscitation were working in the Neonatal Cardiology Department; a situation that still exists.

The parents of the little one went to Monaldi every week, until March, when towards the end of the month Claudio’s conditions worsened and the little one was hospitalized for surgery; he unfortunately he caught an infection and the operation was further postponed, but he remained hospitalized in intensive care neonatal.

Heart surgery

Finally Claudio, on April 27, was operated on, and it seems, according to the doctors, that everything had gone well; and instead after a few hours the little one, hospitalized in the intensive care unit for adults, had a respiratory crisis and died.

A chain of delays therefore on which the prosecutor now wants to see clearly even if the autopsy on the child’s body, ten days after his death, has not yet been carried out.

The prosecution investigation was opened later complaint filed by the child’s parentsresiding in Cicciano and defended by the lawyer Federica Renna.