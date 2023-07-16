«They can hide germs and bacteria»

Ice is transparent, but it can still hide various pitfalls, invisible to our eyes. The cubes with which we ask to cool our drinks – in summer and in winter – easily accumulate bacteria if they are not produced in compliance with the rules.

It confirms it Bruno RanellucciCEO of Tutor Consulting, one of the leading experts on the subject: «The incorrect production and conservation of ice favors the accumulation of numerous bacteria which, in fact, season our drink. A widespread phenomenon in our country, which goes hand in hand with the many irregularities present in the premises where food and drink are served. Irregularities that concern, for example, the failure to observe the Haccp rules, or that set of procedures aimed at guaranteeing the wholesomeness of the food, the presence of underground warehouses or environments not suitable for the storage of goods”.

In Italy at least seven out of ten venues – according to the expert – they would be irregular: «I think that, in a civilized country, the rules of the game must always be respected and, above all, when playing with people’s lives», concludes Ranellucci.

How bacteria form in ice

If the ice used to prepare cocktails (or cool drinks in general) is particularly contaminated, our body could be affected.

In the past, some analyzes conducted on theNational Institute of Food Ice(INGA) on the ice produced in Sicily by bars and restaurants had highlighted the presence of widespread irregularities. Poor hygiene, unpurified water, lack of sanitation of machinery, improper handling: there are many possible causes of contamination of the cubes that often end up in our glasses.

Another problem is that it can be a container that welcomes them if it is not well cleaned and sanitized.

There are many bacteria – including, for example, Escherichia coli – which proliferate even at low temperatures and are capable of causing infections and gastroenteritis in humans.

It is not a problem that only concerns bars or restaurants. This is something that can very well happen at home too. If you do not clean the ice cube container carefully, or handle it with dirty hands, germs can remain in the ice, get into your glasses and be swallowed with drinks.

