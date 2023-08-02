Children’s clothing: the guide to not make the wrong size on your next purchase. These mistakes harm the little one

When buying children’s clothing, size can often be an unknown factor. Here are some tips to make no more mistakes.

When buying clothing for your children or as gifts for the children of friends and relatives, size is often a dilemma. You never know which ones to get because sometimes they are not realistic about the age of the child.

Here, then, is why it is important to keep in mind the guide that will make your next purchases easier and, above all, that will give you the opportunity to don’t make mistakesa.

Tips for not making the wrong size when buying children’s clothing

When you are in a store to shop for children’s clothing, sometimes you are unable to choose the size with certainty. It is very easy to make a mistake because often the sizes of the clothes do not coincide with the age of the child. Furthermore may vary by brand.

Certainly getting help from the store staff can help but there are other tips to follow in order not to make the wrong size. The first tip is to take the measure the circumference of the baby’s chest and pelvis at the widest point. Then move to the height, from head to toe, leaning the child against a wall. Measurements should be taken on the child wearing only underwear, so as not to distort the results. Also in the case of boys, it is necessary to take measurements of the chest and pelvis at the widest points, of the waist at the narrowest point and of the height, always leaning against a wall and using a tape measure.

The second step concerns reading labels: This is where height or age in months or years is indicated. In addition, centimeters can also be indicated. Knowing the measurements it will be much easier to compare them with what is written on the label and make the right choice. When shopping for baby clothes, opt for size 0 if you want to use it right away; otherwise size 3 is perfect for using it for longer. If it’s a gift, better to ask the parents which size to take for their child.

Moving on to shoes, for newborns there is no need to buy them because socks are enough. When, on the other hand, he starts walking, it may be useful to identify the size based on the type of shoe and foot, asking for advice from the store staff. That’s it, with these simple tips it will be easier to choose the sizes of children’s clothes well when you are in the shop, so as to avoid returns or that the purchased garments are not used much because they are not the right size.

