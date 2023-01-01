news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 JAN – Race for foreign vaccines. According to international media, citizens of mainland China are flocking to the small coastal territory of Macao to secure Western mRNA vaccines, deeming them more effective than the national ones approved by the Beijing health authorities. In the only hospital that offers vaccinations to tourists, the lists are complete. A Macau hospital official told the Financial Times that his phone has been ringing “continuously” since the outbreak began to gather momentum in China. (HANDLE).

