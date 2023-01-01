Home Health China: media, race for mRna vaccines, full Macao hospital – Last Hour
Health

China: media, race for mRna vaccines, full Macao hospital – Last Hour

by admin
China: media, race for mRna vaccines, full Macao hospital – Last Hour
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 JAN – Race for foreign vaccines. According to international media, citizens of mainland China are flocking to the small coastal territory of Macao to secure Western mRNA vaccines, deeming them more effective than the national ones approved by the Beijing health authorities. In the only hospital that offers vaccinations to tourists, the lists are complete. A Macau hospital official told the Financial Times that his phone has been ringing “continuously” since the outbreak began to gather momentum in China. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy