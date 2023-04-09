In the three days of military exercises – started yesterday – the China has “simulated joint precision strikes against key targets on the island of Taiwan and in the surrounding waters. This was reported by the Beijing state media.

The issuer Cctv explained that the air force has deployed dozens of planes to “fly into target airspace” and the ground forces conducted drills for “precision strikes on multiple targets”. According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, there are at least 9 warships and around 70 Chinese aircraft around the island. The United States has urged China to “restraint”.

Il Ministry of Defense Taiwan he explained that he is monitoring “Chinese military movements through a joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance system.” He added that he has counted at least 71 Chinese aircraft and nine naval vessels who carried out raids in areas around Taiwan. The planes, he explained, included a mix of fighter jets and bombers.

About 45 planes, Taiwan said again, crossed the midline of the Strait of Formosa, an unofficial border tacitly respected by Taipei and Beijing in recent decades. Among the aircraft, the SU-30, J-10 and J-11 fighters. The island’s air force, the ministry added, is monitoring the situation with naval and air combat patrols and land-based missile systems.

Wednesday in Los Angeles the president of the island Tsai Ing-wen met the speaker of the American House Kevin McCarthy. A few hours after Tsai’s return to Taipei and above all after the restart of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron – both met in Beijing by President Xi Jinping, who also had a long private interview in Guangzhou -, the Eastern Theater Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army Announced “Combat Readiness Patrol”with maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait, to the north, south and in the waters to the east, in a simulation of encirclement of the island that Beijing considers an “inalienable” part of its territory to be reunified even by force, if necessary.

Operations that “serve as a severe warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and outside forces, and against their provocative activities,” said the Command spokesman Shi Yi, noting that the maneuvers “are necessary to safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has condemned Beijing and its “irrational act that has jeopardized regional security and stability”.