Home News The Opening Ceremony of the Third Consumer Expo “Multilingual Interpreter Team” Will Offer Simultaneous Interpretation Services in 7 Languages-News Center-Nanhai.com
News

The Opening Ceremony of the Third Consumer Expo “Multilingual Interpreter Team” Will Offer Simultaneous Interpretation Services in 7 Languages-News Center-Nanhai.com

by admin

The third China International Consumer Goods Fair will be held in Haikou City, Hainan Province from April 10 to 15. At present, various preparatory work has entered the final sprint stage. The opening ceremony of this event will provide simultaneous interpretation services in 7 languages ​​including English, Italian, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Lao and Serbian.

It is understood that Beijing Sino-Foreign Translation Consulting Co., Ltd. has been the language partner of the Consumer Expo for three consecutive years in terms of language guarantee for the Consumer Expo. Serve. Including, multilingual translation of relevant documents and materials in the preparation of the conference and exhibitor recruitment, as well as multilingual interpretation of the opening ceremony, main forum, and meetings.

At the opening ceremony of this Consumer Expo, the translation team will provide simultaneous interpretation services in 7 languages ​​including English, Italian, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Lao and Serbian. During the conference, interpreters were arranged in Haikou to be on call at any time to assist the multilingual communication of this Consumer Expo with comprehensive preparations.

A few days ago, the translation team has cooperated with the organizer to complete the language ability and cross-cultural communication talent training for the volunteers of the 3rd Consumer Expo. Cultural exchange confidence building and other courses.




Original Title: The Opening Ceremony of the “Multilingual Interpreter Team” of the Third Consumer Expo will launch simultaneous interpretation services in 7 languages

Editor in charge: Deng Jieyi

See also  Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan and other places have convective weather, Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places have persistent high temperature

You may also like

eww transfers a monthly bill to gas customers

KH Group “Concentrates All Capabilities on Resuming Stock...

National Government and unions will design measures to...

Champions League: Transmission of the quarter-finals on TV...

An expected royal visit rids the City of...

‘Umbaé’, a musical journey on the island

Criticism from a red stronghold: “SPÖ does not...

A big iftar party in honor of the...

Historical origin of the Sequence

Critically endangered tiger population in India back to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy