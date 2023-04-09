The third China International Consumer Goods Fair will be held in Haikou City, Hainan Province from April 10 to 15. At present, various preparatory work has entered the final sprint stage. The opening ceremony of this event will provide simultaneous interpretation services in 7 languages ​​including English, Italian, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Lao and Serbian.

It is understood that Beijing Sino-Foreign Translation Consulting Co., Ltd. has been the language partner of the Consumer Expo for three consecutive years in terms of language guarantee for the Consumer Expo. Serve. Including, multilingual translation of relevant documents and materials in the preparation of the conference and exhibitor recruitment, as well as multilingual interpretation of the opening ceremony, main forum, and meetings.

At the opening ceremony of this Consumer Expo, the translation team will provide simultaneous interpretation services in 7 languages ​​including English, Italian, Thai, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Lao and Serbian. During the conference, interpreters were arranged in Haikou to be on call at any time to assist the multilingual communication of this Consumer Expo with comprehensive preparations.

A few days ago, the translation team has cooperated with the organizer to complete the language ability and cross-cultural communication talent training for the volunteers of the 3rd Consumer Expo. Cultural exchange confidence building and other courses.











