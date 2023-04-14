news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 14 – A bad adventure for a traveler in the Autopalio in recent days when a false policeman chased him for 20 km and threatened him with death, telling him that he would shoot him with a rifle. The Polstrada di Siena, already warned by the motorist, intervened in time in the Drove service area, near Poggibonsi, where it stopped and then reported the aggressor, a 52-year-old from San Casciano Val di Pesa (Florence) already known to the police force.



According to the reconstruction, following a dispute for reasons of road traffic, the 52-year-old man who pretended to be a police officer, would have engaged in a chase managing to stop the victim – who had also tried to escape him by accelerating – using an intermittent flashlight blue light – similar to that of the flashing lights of police and carabinieri cars – and exhibiting a card with a badge similar to those used by the police.



Not only that: at the service station he kicked the car in pursuit and threatened the driver with death, saying he would shoot him with a rifle he had in the car. In fact, the traffic policemen found him a compressed air rifle on which investigations are underway. Rifle, flashlight and identification card were confiscated. The report goes to the prosecution.



South of Siena, the Polstrada intervened in another episode, near Rapolano Terme, resulting from the check on a motorist without a fastened seat belt. The patrol noticed a scarf in the car with an inscription against members of the police force, investigated the vehicle further and found a switchblade and a baseball bat. At this point the man, who also has numerous criminal records including two reports of illegal carrying of weapons, was reported while the knife and baseball bat were seized. (HANDLE).

