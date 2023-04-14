The disability developmental disorder, known as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is caused by differences in the brain. Individuals with ASD may have difficulty with repetitive activities or interests, as well as social communication and engagement. Additionally, people with ASD may learn, move, or pay attention differently.

Like other neurodevelopmental disorders, autism spectrum disorders are typically not “treatable.” Chronic treatment is necessary for a better lifestyle. The main goals of treatment are to reduce the main symptoms and related deficiencies, to increase functional independence and life quality and reduce stress in the family.

Ways to manage autism spectrum disorder

Here we will discuss interventions that help mitigate the core features of autism spectrum disorder, which include impaired social reciprocity, communication deficits, and limited repetitive behavioral repertoire.

1. Educational interventions

I’instruction it is characterized as encouraging the acquisition of skills and information to support a child’s development of independence and self-reliance. Together all‘learning academicalso includes socialization, the development of adaptive skills, communication and the generalization of knowledge in various contexts.

2. Specific strategies

Educational programs for children with autism spectrum disorder include several specific techniques such as:

Applied Behavioral Analysis: The technique of using interventions based on learning principles discovered through experimental psychological research to change systematically behavior it is known as applied behavior analysis (ABA). An essential component of behavior-based treatment of undesirables behaviors it is functional behavior analysis, often known as functional assessment. Most problems behaviors they have some sort of adaptive purpose and are reinforced by outcomes, such as gaining adult attention, a desired object, activity, or sensation, or evading an undesirable request or scenario. The primary focus of ABA is the accurate measurement and unbiased evaluation of the observable behavior in relevant contexts, such as the home, the classroom and the community.

Speech and speech therapy: Because of their social communication difficulties, people with ASD typically benefit from treatment from a speech therapist. Most children with ASD can learn to speak significantly, so a child’s chronological age or lack of habitual necessary skills should not prevent them from receiving language services. Communication can often be improved by using augmentative and alternative modes of communication, such as gestures, sign language, and software image communication.

Occupational therapy: Traditional occupational therapy often encourages the development of academic and self-care skills such as dressing, manipulating fasteners, using tools, and academic skills such as cutting with scissors and writing.

3.Medical management

Children with ASD have the same basic health needs as children without disabilities and benefit from the same health promotion activities and disease preventionincluding vaccinations. They may also have some comorbid conditions that require medication.

Seizures: Between 11% and 39% of those with ASD have epilepsy. The same criteria used for all children with epilepsy, including accurate diagnosis of the specific seizure type, guide anticonvulsant treatment in children with ASD.

Gastrointestinal problems: Several patients with ASD have symptoms such as persistent or recurring stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation. When a young person exhibits a change in behavior, such as aggressive outbursts or self-harm, occult gastrointestinal distress should also be considered.

Sleep disorders: Sleep problems are common in children and adolescents with ASD at all levels of cognitive functioning. In some cases, there may be an identifiable etiology such as obstructive sleep apnea or gastroesophageal reflux; Evaluation and treatment are guided by the history and physical examination. When there is no known medical explanation, behavioral therapies such as sleep hygiene practices, daytime sleep restriction, developing healthy evening routines, and extinguishing techniques are often successful.

Evaluation of problem behaviors: Problematic emotional reactions and behaviors such as aggression and self-harm are common in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder. In some cases, medical factors may cause or exacerbate maladaptive behaviors, and recognition and treatment of the medical condition may eliminate the need for psychopharmacological agents. Otitis media, otitis externa, pharyngitis, sinusitis, tooth abscess, constipation, urinary tract infection, reflux, colitis, allergic rhinitis and other conditions can all be sources of discomfort.

Psychopharmacology: Pharmacological interventions may be considered for maladaptive behaviors such as aggression, self-injurious behavior, repetitive behaviors (e.g., persistence, obsessions, compulsions, and stereotyped movements), sleep disturbances, irritability, anxiety, hyperactivity, inattention, destructive behavior, or other disorders behaviors. After treatable medical causes and modifiable environmental factors have been ruled out, a therapeutic trial with drugs may be considered if the behavioral symptoms cause significant impairment in functioning. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), atypical antipsychotics, and stimulants are examples of drugs that can be used.

4. Family support

Management should focus not only on the child but also on the family. In addition to educating i parents on ASDs, by providing preventative guidance, training and engaging them as therapists, assisting them in accessing resources, providing emotional support through proven techniques such as empathic listening and problem speaking, and supporting them in advocating for their child’s, medical, and and other health professionals can help parents.

ASDs are chronic conditions that affect nearly 1 in 150 children and require multidisciplinary support!