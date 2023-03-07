Every time we eat even just one picture let’s try one feeling of pleasure. Whether sweet or bitter, his taste is unmistakable, as is his perfume. What are we talking about? Of the chocolate, a food derived from the seeds of the cocoa tree. Widely spread and appreciated all over the world, it has a history dating back to ancient times. But why do we like it so much? A study conducted in the USA that decoded the physical process underlying this fulfillment.

I study

The research team ofUniversity of Leedsin the UK, now published by ACS Applied Materials and Interfacehe focused on sensation and on the consistency of chocolate, analyzing the dark one, compared to the interaction with a surface that recalls the tongue in 3D. To do this, in addition to in situ imaging, he used analytical techniques from tribologythe science that analyzes how surfaces and fluids interact with each other, the levels of friction between them and the role of lubrication, in this case saliva or chocolate liquids.

By examining each stage, the team decoded the physical process that occurs in the mouth when a piece of chocolate is eaten, which passes from solid to emulsified form. As the researchers explain, during the first moments the sensation of pleasure is based on the way in which this food is lubricated, both by the ingredients of the chocolate itself and by saliva or by the combination of the two factors.

In this sense, fat plays a key role when a piece of chocolate comes into contact with the tongue. After this first impact, the solid cocoa particles are released and become important in terms of tactile sensation. So when the chocolate comes into contact with the tongue releases a greasy film covering the tongue and other surfaces in the mouth. And it is this film that restores the feeling of pleasantness.

The dark chocolate

Based on cocoa percentage (it can vary from 70% to 100%, in which sugar is totally missing) chocolate can have a more or less dark color and at the same time a more or less bitter taste.

That fondantin particular, is rich in minerals including the magnesiumil ferro and the potassiumbut above all it represents one of the most generous food sources of flavonoidsantioxidants present in foods of vegetable origin or derivation (cocoa, tea, wine, afrumi, etc.) which limit the negative effects associated, for example, with cholesterol, hypertension and systemic inflammation.

Among the antioxidants present in cocoa there are also theepicatechinaa flavonoid that contributes to the relaxation of blood vessels and the strengthening of the total antioxidant capacity of the blood, ei polyphenols which play a protective role against the cardiovascular system and metabolism, as well as improve blood circulation.

Pay attention to the quantities

Although it is a food rich in “beneficial” substances for health, it is always important to consume it in moderation and in the right quantitieswithout letting go of excesses. THE LARNReference Intake Levels of Nutrients and Energy for the Italian population (IV revision), recommend an average portion of 30 g for sporadic consumption. For those who want to consume dark chocolate everydayhowever, the quantity is included between 5 and 15 g.

