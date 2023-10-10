The Rising Epidemic: Anxiety and Mental Health in the Modern World

Anxiety: The Real Evil of the Century, Affecting Billions Worldwide

Anxiety and mental health disorders have become a pressing global concern, affecting millions of people even before the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 300 million individuals already suffered from anxiety before the pandemic, with 280 million experiencing depression. These numbers have now skyrocketed due to the added stress and challenges brought about by the pandemic.

A recent study conducted by Inc Non Profit Lab in collaboration with AstraRicerche and with the patronage of Rai For Sustainability-Esg, sheds light on the situation in Italy. The study reveals that 60.1% of Italians have been living with one or more psychological disorders for years. Women (65%) and young people from Generation Z (75%) are the most affected groups. The most common problems reported by Italians include sleep disorders, various forms of anxiety, states of apathy, panic attacks, depression, and eating disorders.

What is particularly concerning is the trend of self-treatment that emerges from the study. The majority of those surveyed reported seeking help from within themselves or relying on friends and family for support. Only a small percentage of individuals sought professional help from doctors or specialists. This highlights the need for increased accessibility and awareness of mental health services in the country.

The study also explores the various causes of mental health disorders. Concern for a changing world, including issues such as war, poverty, inflation, climate crisis, and health emergencies, ranks high among the perceived causes. Other factors threatening the psychological well-being of Italians include work-related stress, bullying and violence, dependence on technology and social media, fear of sexual abuse and gender violence, lack of access to mental health services, and discrimination such as racism, homophobia, and sexism.

Work-related stress is a significant contributor to mental health problems. The European Union states that work-related stress is the second most widespread occupational disease after postural problems. One in four workers in Europe is affected by work-related stress, with women being more vulnerable. Young people, in particular, report higher levels of stress.

Companies play a crucial role in addressing mental health issues and reducing work-related stress. Creating safe and healthy working environments, promoting work-life balance, and prioritizing employee well-being are key steps that businesses can take. Alisia Galli, a clinical psychologist and mental pillar leader of Fitprime, emphasizes the importance of companies in prevention and offers three concrete actions to help reduce work stress – single tasking, mindfulness, and listening to emotions. By focusing on one task at a time, practicing mindfulness, and acknowledging and addressing emotions, individuals can effectively manage work-related stress and improve overall well-being.

It is essential for individuals, companies, and society as a whole to recognize the magnitude of the mental health crisis and take proactive steps to address it. By prioritizing mental health and implementing supportive measures, we can hope to alleviate the burden of anxiety and improve the well-being of millions worldwide.

